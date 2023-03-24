Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Sacramento
Current Records: Phoenix 38-34; Sacramento 43-29
What to Know
This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.5 points per matchup. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Sacramento has to be hurting after a devastating 132-109 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 122-111 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 33 points and five assists along with six boards.
The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Sacramento is now 43-29 while Phoenix sits at 38-34. Sacramento is 17-11 after losses this season, the Suns 16-17.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.32
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 11, 2023 - Sacramento 128 vs. Phoenix 119
- Feb 14, 2023 - Phoenix 120 vs. Sacramento 109
- Nov 28, 2022 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 117
- Apr 10, 2022 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 109
- Mar 20, 2022 - Phoenix 127 vs. Sacramento 124
- Nov 08, 2021 - Phoenix 109 vs. Sacramento 104
- Oct 27, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Phoenix 107
- Apr 15, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 27, 2020 - Phoenix 116 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 26, 2020 - Sacramento 106 vs. Phoenix 103
- Jan 07, 2020 - Sacramento 114 vs. Phoenix 103
- Dec 28, 2019 - Phoenix 112 vs. Sacramento 110
- Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116
- Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97