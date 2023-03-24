Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Sacramento

Current Records: Phoenix 38-34; Sacramento 43-29

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.5 points per matchup. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Sacramento has to be hurting after a devastating 132-109 loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, Phoenix lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road by a decisive 122-111 margin. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 33 points and five assists along with six boards.

The Kings are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Sacramento against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Sacramento is now 43-29 while Phoenix sits at 38-34. Sacramento is 17-11 after losses this season, the Suns 16-17.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.32

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Sacramento have won 16 out of their last 30 games against Phoenix.