Kings vs. Suns: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Phoenix (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 5-7; Phoenix 7-5

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Phoenix and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

The matchup between Phoenix and the Boston Celtics on Monday was not particularly close, with Phoenix falling 99-85.

Meanwhile, Sacramento escaped with a win on Sunday against Boston by the margin of a single free throw on Sunday, 100-99. SG Buddy Hield was the offensive standout of the game for Sacramento, as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six boards.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 5-7 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 7-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Suns rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.25

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Sacramento have won ten out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.