Kings vs. Suns: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Phoenix (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 5-7; Phoenix 7-5
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. Phoenix and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Golden 1 Center. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
The matchup between Phoenix and the Boston Celtics on Monday was not particularly close, with Phoenix falling 99-85.
Meanwhile, Sacramento escaped with a win on Sunday against Boston by the margin of a single free throw on Sunday, 100-99. SG Buddy Hield was the offensive standout of the game for Sacramento, as he shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 35 points and six boards.
Sacramento's victory lifted them to 5-7 while Phoenix's loss dropped them down to 7-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Kings are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 104.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Suns rank third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47% on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.25
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Sacramento have won ten out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97
