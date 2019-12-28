Kings vs. Suns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Sacramento
Current Records: Phoenix 11-20; Sacramento 12-19
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Sacramento and eight for Phoenix.
Sacramento fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Sacramento lost to Minnesota 105-104. The losing side was boosted by SF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 18 boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Holmes.
Meanwhile, it looks like Phoenix must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Friday. They took a 105-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. PG Ricky Rubio wasn't much of a difference maker for the Suns and finished with 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 30 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.55
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116
- Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103
- Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111
- Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105
- Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94
- Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101
- Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92
- Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115
- Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104
- Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101
- Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94
- Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101
- Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94
- Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119
- Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97
