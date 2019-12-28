Kings vs. Suns: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Sacramento

Current Records: Phoenix 11-20; Sacramento 12-19

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Sacramento and eight for Phoenix.

Sacramento fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Sacramento lost to Minnesota 105-104. The losing side was boosted by SF Richaun Holmes, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 18 boards. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Holmes.

Meanwhile, it looks like Phoenix must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Friday. They took a 105-96 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. PG Ricky Rubio wasn't much of a difference maker for the Suns and finished with 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting and turned the ball over seven times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Kings are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.55

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Phoenix.