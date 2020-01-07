Kings vs. Suns odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from proven projection model

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 14-22 overall and 7-13 at home, while Sacramento is 14-23 overall and 6-13 on the road. The Kings have won two of three after an eight-game losing streak. The Suns have won three of their past five. Phoenix is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 226.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Phoenix opened the new year with a 121-114 loss to Memphis on Sunday. Devin Booker had 40 points and six assists. He has set a franchise record this season for most consecutive games of 30 or more, with six. Booker has averaged 28.0 points and 9.3 assists in three games vs. Sacramento this season.

Meanwhile, Sacramento greeted the new year with a 111-98 victory over Golden State. Trevor Ariza picked up 18 points in addition to six boards. It was just the Kings' fourth win of the season by 10 or more points. Meanwhile, they are tied for the NBA lead in games decided by three points or fewer with 12.

Richaun Holmes had to leave the game vs. the Warriors with an injury to his right shoulder. He is questionable for Tuesday's game.

