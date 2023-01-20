Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-23; Sacramento 25-18

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Sacramento Kings and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 12 of 2021. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.82 points per contest.

Everything went Oklahoma City's way against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as they made off with a 126-106 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma City had established a 100-73 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Isaiah Joe led the charge as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 23 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and had 31 points and six assists.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Thunder to 22-23 and the Kings to 25-18. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.