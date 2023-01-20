Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Sacramento
Current Records: Oklahoma City 22-23; Sacramento 25-18
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Sacramento Kings and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 12 of 2021. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. The Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.82 points per contest.
Everything went Oklahoma City's way against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday as they made off with a 126-106 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Oklahoma City had established a 100-73 advantage. Their success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Isaiah Joe led the charge as he shot 7-for-12 from downtown and finished with 23 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-111 on Wednesday. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and had 31 points and six assists.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Thunder to 22-23 and the Kings to 25-18. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 28, 2022 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Feb 05, 2022 - Sacramento 113 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 28, 2021 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Nov 12, 2021 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- May 11, 2021 - Sacramento 122 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- May 09, 2021 - Sacramento 126 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 04, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95