Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Sacramento
Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-47; Sacramento 29-38
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.54 points per matchup before their game on Sunday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET May 9 at Golden 1 Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 136-97, which was the final score in Oklahoma City's tilt against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-48. The top scorers for the Thunder were shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk (17 points) and small forward Luguentz Dort (16 points).
Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, falling 113-104. A silver lining for the Kings was the play of shooting guard Terence Davis, who had 24 points.
Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Oklahoma City is now 21-47 while Sacramento sits at 29-38. The Thunder are 14-32 after losses this year, Sacramento 14-23.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
- May 04, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95
Injury Report for Sacramento
- Buddy Hield: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Hassan Whiteside: Out (Covid-19)
- Harrison Barnes: Out (Groin)
- De'Aaron Fox: Out (Covid-19)
- Robert Woodard II: Out (Back)
- Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Knee)
Injury Report for Oklahoma City
- Ty Jerome: Out (Calf)
- Luguentz Dort: Out (Knee)
- Mike Muscala: Out (Ankle)
- Al Horford: Out for the Season (Coach's Decision)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out for the Season (Foot)