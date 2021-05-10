Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-47; Sacramento 29-38

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.54 points per matchup before their game on Sunday. They might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET May 9 at Golden 1 Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 136-97, which was the final score in Oklahoma City's tilt against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday. Oklahoma City was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-48. The top scorers for the Thunder were shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk (17 points) and small forward Luguentz Dort (16 points).

Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, falling 113-104. A silver lining for the Kings was the play of shooting guard Terence Davis, who had 24 points.

Oklahoma City is expected to lose this next one by 9. Now might not be the best time to take Oklahoma City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Oklahoma City is now 21-47 while Sacramento sits at 29-38. The Thunder are 14-32 after losses this year, Sacramento 14-23.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.

May 04, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99

Feb 27, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Sacramento 108

Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100

Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93

Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116

Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113

Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113

Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120

Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101

Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107

Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88

Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86

Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94

Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118

Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101

Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112

Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116

Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104

Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95

Injury Report for Sacramento

Buddy Hield: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Hassan Whiteside: Out (Covid-19)

Harrison Barnes: Out (Groin)

De'Aaron Fox: Out (Covid-19)

Robert Woodard II: Out (Back)

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City