Kings vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Kings vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 10-13; Oklahoma City 11-12
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Oklahoma City should be prepared for a fight.
The Kings escaped with a win on Monday against the Houston Rockets by the margin of a single free throw on Monday, 119-118. SF Richaun Holmes was the offensive standout of the game for the Kings, as he had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare, taking the matchup 104-90.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Sacramento going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Sacramento to 10-13 and Oklahoma City to 11-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Raptors honor Leonard with tribute video
Leonard led the Raptors to their first title last season
-
Young gets too cocky; Heat stun Hawks
Young learned a tough lesson about not celebrating too early
-
Butler, Bam make Heat trip-dub history
It was a historic night in Miami in more ways than one
-
Blazers expected to pursue Gallinari
Gallinari would make sense on a Portland roster that needs another and 3-point shooter
-
Kevin Love prefers trade to Blazers
There's no telling whether Love will actually be dealt, but if he is, he'd like to go home
-
LBJ lost love for game after 2011 Finals
LeBron and the Miami Heat were defeated by Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks in a big upset
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans