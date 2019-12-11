Kings vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 10-13; Oklahoma City 11-12

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Sacramento Kings are heading back home. They will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has kept their last three contests to within four points, so Oklahoma City should be prepared for a fight.

The Kings escaped with a win on Monday against the Houston Rockets by the margin of a single free throw on Monday, 119-118. SF Richaun Holmes was the offensive standout of the game for the Kings, as he had 16 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City strolled past the Utah Jazz with points to spare, taking the matchup 104-90.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Sacramento going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Sacramento to 10-13 and Oklahoma City to 11-12. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Kings are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunder.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.