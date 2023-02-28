The Oklahoma City Thunder (28-32) will try to split their two-game series with the Sacramento Kings (35-25) on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City lost for the fourth time in five games when it fell to Sacramento in a 124-115 final on Sunday. The Kings are in third place in the Western Conference standings, sitting 1.5 games back of Memphis.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Sacramento is favored by 3 points in the latest Thunder vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 234.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Thunder picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Kings spread: Thunder +3

Thunder vs. Kings over/under: 234.5 points

Thunder vs. Kings money line: Oklahoma City +140, Sacramento -165

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City is in a revenge spot on Tuesday night after losing the first meeting between these teams on Sunday. The Thunder are also starting to slide down the Western Conference standings, so they desperately need a win to get back on track. They lost a pair of close road games at Utah and Phoenix last week, but they had won three of their four games before that.

The Thunder are going to be without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander again on Tuesday, as he entered the league's health and safety protocols. He has already missed two straight games due to ankle and abdomen injuries, but this is an unrelated issue. Isaiah Joe has started both of those games in Gilgeous-Alexander's place, pouring in a combined 52 points in those contests.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento is sitting 10 games above the .500 mark for the first time since the 2004-05 campaign. The Kings, who lead the league in scoring with 120.7 points per game, notched a 124-115 win over Oklahoma City on Sunday. They were led by guard De'Aaron Fox's 33 points and eight assists, while Keegan Murray had 20 points and Domantas Sabonis added 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

The Kings picked up a 176-175 double-overtime win against the Clippers on Friday night in the second-highest scoring game in NBA history. Malik Monk poured in a career-high 45 points, while Fox finished with 42 points. They raced out to a 13-point lead against Oklahoma City on Sunday and never trailed, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 18 of 43 from 3-point range. Fox is questionable to play on Tuesday night due to a wrist injury.

