The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings play one another in a 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament game on Friday night. The Thunder are 5-3 and 0-1 in West Group C, while the Kings are 3-4 and haven't played an in-season tournament game yet. The Kings won all three of their matchups last year.

Tip-off is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Oklahoma City is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Thunder vs. Kings odds according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231 points. Before entering any Kings vs. Thunder picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Thunder vs. Kings and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Thunder:

Kings vs. Thunder spread: Thunder -1.5

Kings vs. Thunder over/under: 231 points

Kings vs. Thunder money line: Thunder: -126, Kings +105

OKC: The Thunder are 6-2 against the spread this season

SAC: The Kings have won six straight games against OKC

Kings vs. Thunder picks: See picks here

Why the Thunder can cover

Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is budding into the next great NBA superstar. He is averaging 28.1 points, seven rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals over his first seven games this season after averaging 31.4 points per game last year. He scored 43 points on Wednesday against the Cavaliers and has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games. He can will a team to victory seemingly by himself as Oklahoma City enters Friday on a two-game winning streak.

The Kings are without De'Aaron Fox (ankle) for the fifth straight game and Sacramento is 1-3 over those previous four contests. Fox is a major piece of the offense, averaging 31.3 points per game over his three games, and the Kings may struggle to keep up with the Thunder without Fox on the court.

Why the Kings can cover

Kings center Domantas Sabonis has elevated his performance with Fox out, including posting 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in a 121-118 overtime with over Portland on Wednesday. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft averaged 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game last season.

The Thunder are allowing 117.1 points per game this season, surrendering the seventh-most points in the NBA. Scoring hasn't been the Kings' problem as Sacramento is averaging 112 points per game. The Kings are 2-1 at home this season as they look to protect homecourt again on Friday.

How to make Kings vs. Thunder picks

The model has simulated Thunder vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Thunder, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Thunder vs. Kings spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.