The Oklahoma City Thunder (35-17) and the Sacramento Kings (30-21) link up in a Western Conference affair on Sunday afternoon. The Kings' two-game losing streak was halted on Friday as Sacramento dominated the Denver Nuggets 135-106. Meanwhile, the Thunder have dropped two straight games. On Saturday, the Mavericks outlasted Oklahoma City 146-111.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Thunder odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Thunder vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -3.5

Kings vs. Thunder over/under: 239.5 points

Kings vs. Thunder money line: OKC -164, Sacramento +138

OKC: The Thunder are 1-6 ATS in their last seven games

SAC: The Kings are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games against the Thunder

Why the Thunder can cover

The Thunder have been one of the consistent offenses in the NBA. They are currently fourth in the league in scoring (120.6), third in field-goal percentage (49.9), and 10th in assists (27.2). Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an MVP level for this group.

The Kentucky product attacks from the mid-range area while owning great court vision to get the ball to his teammates. The 25-year-old is second in the NBA in scoring (31) and 13th in assists (6.5), to go along with 5.6 rebounds per game. On Feb. 5 versus the Hornets, he finished with 31 points, nine assists, three blocks, and five steals.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is an explosive floor general for Sacramento. Fox has great speed and length that gives opposing defenders fits. The 26-year-old can rise above the rim with no problem while owning a smooth perimeter jumper. He's 11th in the NBA in scoring (26.6) to go along with 5.4 assists and a team-high 1.9 steals per game. In the Feb. 3 win over the Bulls, Fox recorded 41 points, four assists, and five steals.

Forward Domantas Sabonis has been an impactful presence on the floor. Sabonis is an excellent rebounder and is terrific at making the right read as a facilitator. The Gonzaga product also has a nice mid-range jumper. He is first in the NBA in rebounds (13.2) and seventh in assists (8.2) to go along with 19.8 points per game. Additionally, he's eighth in field-goal percentage (62.2%). In his last game, Sabonis put up a triple-double with 17 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists.

