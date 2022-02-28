The Sacramento Kings (22-40) hit the road take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (19-41) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 28 at Paycom Center. The Kings are coming off consecutive losses to the Denver Nuggets since returning to action following the NBA All-Star break, with the most recent being a 115-110 defeat on Feb. 26. Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming off a hard-fought 129-125 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 25.

Thunder vs. Kings spread: Thunder +4.5

Thunder vs. Kings over-under: 229 points

Thunder vs. Kings moneyline: Sacramento -210, Oklahoma City +175

What you need to know about the Thunder

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Thunder ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 129-125 win over the Indiana Pacers. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 36 points and five assists along with eight boards.

Gilgeous-Alexander is developing into a bona fide star for Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old point guard is averaging 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game. Shooting guard Josh Giddey is also putting together an impressive season with per game averages of 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists. Oklahoma City is 35-20-4 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but the Kings were not quite the Denver Nuggets' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 115-110 to the Nuggets. Despite the defeat, Sacramento got a solid performance out of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds.

The Kings are allowing an average of 115.08 points per game, which has made it difficult for them to turn things around in the win-loss column. Sacramento has a dynamic trio in Fox (21.8 points, 5.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds per game), Harrison Barnes (17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds per game), and Domantas Sabonis (19.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists per game), who has been stellar since being acquired in a midseason trade with the Pacers. The Kings are 27-34 against the spread in 2021-22.

