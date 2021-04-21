Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Sacramento

Current Records: Minnesota 15-43; Sacramento 23-34

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.6 points per contest. They will be playing at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Kings have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Sacramento had enough points to win and then some against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, taking their matchup 121-107. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, the game between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Timberwolves falling 124-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota was down 104-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorer for Minnesota was small forward Anthony Edwards (23 points).

Sacramento's victory brought them up to 23-34 while Minnesota's loss pulled them down to 15-43. The Kings are 11-11 after wins this year, and Minnesota is 13-29 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Odds

The Kings are a 3-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Richaun Holmes: Out (Hamstring)

Robert Woodard II: Out (Back)

Marvin Bagley III: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Minnesota