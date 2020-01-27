Kings vs. Timberwolves odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Target Center. Minnesota is 15-31 overall and 6-17 at home, while Sacramento is 16-29 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Timberwolves are on a nine-game losing streak, with their last win coming on January 9. The Kings snapped a six-game losing streak on Friday. Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Kings odds, while the over-under is set at 226. Before entering any Kings vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Timberwolves vs. Kings spread: Timberwolves -3

Timberwolves vs. Kings over-under: 226 points

Timberwolves vs. Kings money line: Minnesota -155, +Sacramento 132

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota came up short against Oklahoma City on Saturday, falling 113-104. Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and six assists along with eight rebounds. In six games since returning from a knee injury, he has averaged 29 points per game, including point totals of 37, 30 and 40 in his past three outings. Shabazz Napier had his first-ever triple-double with 10 points and career-highs in rebounds with 10 and assists with 13. The Timberwolves lost their sixth consecutive home game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento strolled past Chicago with points to spare last week, taking the contest 98-81. Buddy Hield and point guard De'Aaron Fox were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points and eight boards and the latter had 18 points and seven assists in addition to six boards. Hield was brought off the bench as head coach Luke Walton made the adjustment to try and light a spark under the team.

The last time the two teams met on December 26, the Kings and the Timberwolves were neck-and-neck, but the Kings came up empty-handed in a 105-104 double overtime loss.

