The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 12-38 overall and 7-17 at home, while Sacramento is 22-28 overall and 10-14 on the road. The Kings won two of three meetings between the teams last season.

Sacramento is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 235. Before entering any Kings vs. Timberwolves picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Kings:

Timberwolves vs. Kings spread: Timberwolves +4.5

Timberwolves vs. Kings over-under: 235 points

Timberwolves vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -180, Minnesota +160



What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, 122-113. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a double-double with 39 points and 14 boards along with five assists. Anthony Edwards scored 27 points. Minnesota has lost seven of its past nine games.

Jaden McDaniels also had 14 points and eight rebounds on Saturday. Minnesota has the worst record in the league. Ricky Rubio (back), Malik Beasley (hamstring) and D'Angelo Russell (knee) are doubtful for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Kings

The Kings lost a tight one to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, 129-128. Terence Davis shot 7-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points. De'Aaron Fox also scored 27 points. Sacramento has lost three consecutive games.

Buddy Hield scored 19 points on Saturday. Hassan Whiteside (knee) is questionable for Monday's game. The Kings allow 118.7 points per game, which ranks 29th in the NBA.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Kings picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Kings spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 93-59 roll.