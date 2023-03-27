The Sacramento Kings (45-29) will wrap up their four-game homestand when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) on Monday night. Sacramento is in third place in the Western Conference and is coming off back-to-back wins over Phoenix and Utah. Minnesota is riding a three-game winning streak following a 99-96 win at Golden State on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is favored by 4 points in the latest Kings vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 239. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Kings picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kings vs. Timberwolves. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Kings vs. Wolves:

Kings vs. Timberwolves spread: Kings -4

Kings vs. Timberwolves over/under: 239 points

Kings vs. Timberwolves money line: Sacramento -180, Minnesota +152

Kings vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks here

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has won two straight games and five of its last seven, maintaining its position in third place in the Western Conference. The Kings beat Phoenix by eight points last Friday before beating Utah by eight points on Saturday, as Kevin Huerter scored a combined 56 points in those victories. He has scored at least 25 points five times this month after having done so just four times previously this season.

Leading scorer De'Aaron Fox missed Saturday's game against Utah due to a hamstring injury, but he has a chance to return on Monday night. Fox leads the Kings with 25.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Domantas Sabonis is adding 19.1 points and 12.5 rebounds. Sacramento is 13-4 in its last 17 games and has won nine of its last 11 games against Western Conference teams.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota has put together a much-needed three-game winning streak over the past week, beating the Knicks, Hawks and Warriors to move into seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves are only a half-game behind Golden State for the final spot that avoids the play-in tournament. Karl-Anthony Towns hit a late 3-pointer in the win over the Warriors in what was his second game back from a calf injury that sidelined him for 51 games.

Guard Anthony Edwards also returned after missing three straight games due to a sprained ankle, playing 35 minutes against Golden State. He has scored at least 33 points in all three meetings with Sacramento this season, with the Timberwolves winning two of those contests. They have covered the spread at a 6-2-1 clip in the last nine matchups between these teams.

How to make Kings vs. Timberwolves picks

The model has simulated Timberwolves vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kings vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Timberwolves vs. Kings spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.