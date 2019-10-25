Kings vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Current Records: Sacramento 0-1; Portland 0-1

Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Portland 53-29

What to Know

Portland is 11-3 against Sacramento since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. If the match is anything like Portland's 136-131 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Wednesday, Portland couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Denver took down the Trail Blazers 108-100. SG CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only 12 points and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Sacramento turned the ball over 12 times more than Phoenix on Wednesday, and that sloppy play cost them. The Kings ended up on the wrong side of a painful 124-95 walloping at Phoenix's hands. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Sacramento was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland was second best in free throw percentage, finishing the 2018 season with 0.81. On the other end of the spectrum, Sacramento was fourth worst when it came to free throw percentage last season, with the squad coming up with only 0.73 overall. The good news for the Kings, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Portland have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.