Kings vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Sacramento (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Sacramento 0-1; Portland 0-1
Last Season Records: Sacramento 39-43; Portland 53-29
What to Know
Portland is 11-3 against Sacramento since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. If the match is anything like Portland's 136-131 victory from the last time they met April, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
On Wednesday, Portland couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 39 turnovers, Denver took down the Trail Blazers 108-100. SG CJ McCollum had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only 12 points and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Sacramento turned the ball over 12 times more than Phoenix on Wednesday, and that sloppy play cost them. The Kings ended up on the wrong side of a painful 124-95 walloping at Phoenix's hands. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Sacramento was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Portland was second best in free throw percentage, finishing the 2018 season with 0.81. On the other end of the spectrum, Sacramento was fourth worst when it came to free throw percentage last season, with the squad coming up with only 0.73 overall. The good news for the Kings, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
Series History
Portland have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Report: Lakers are Iguodala's top choice
Memphis is still trying to find a trade partner to take on Iguodala instead of letting him...
-
Knicks vs. Nets odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Knicks vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Bulls coach installs time clock
You know what they say, what's old is new again
-
Beverley trolls Warriors fans leaving
The vocal point guard didn't hold anything back in the late stages of the Clippers win
-
Warriors look rough after one game
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discuss how the Warriors look after their season opener
-
Best NBA DFS picks, Friday DK lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans