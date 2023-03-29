The Portland Trail Blazers (32-43) will host the Sacramento Kings (45-30) on Wednesday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Trail Blazers are 17-21 at home and Sacramento is 22-14 on the road. Portland is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling 124-90 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. The Kings will be looking to bounce back from a 119-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last outing. Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot), Justise Winslow (ankle), Jerami Grant (quad), and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) are all out for Portland.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings spread: Trail Blazers +14

Trail Blazers vs. Kings over/under: 236 points

Trail Blazers vs. Kings money line: Portland 700, Sacramento -1100

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

There's no need to mince words: the Trail Blazers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 124-90. Portland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 58-35. The top scorer for Portland was shooting guard Keon Johnson (20 points).

The Trail Blazers decided to shut down All-Star point guard Damian Lillard for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. On top of that, Portland will be without its next three leading scorers -- Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic. The Blazers will be extremely short-handed, but enter this game as 14-point underdogs. Portland is 36-39 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Timberwolves when they met earlier this month, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. The Kings fell in a 119-115 heartbreaker. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Malik Monk, who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes with 4-for-13 shooting.

Allowing an average of 118.6 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. That may not matter, though, as Portland will be without its top four scorers on Wednesday night. De'Aaron Fox (25.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds per game) and Domantas Sabonis (19.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game) continue to play at a very high level for the Kings. Sacramento is 41-33-1 against the spread this season.

