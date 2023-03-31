The Portland Trail Blazers (32-44) are set to host the Sacramento Kings (46-30) on Friday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Blazers are 17-22 at home and Sacramento is 23-14 on the road. These teams met on Wednesday with Sacramento notching a blowout 120-80 victory against a banged up Portland squad. Damian Lillard (calf), Anfernee Simons (foot), Justise Winslow (ankle), Jerami Grant (quad), and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) are all out again on Friday for Portland.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Sacramento is favored by 15 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 231.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings spread: Trail Blazers +15

Trail Blazers vs. Kings over/under: 232 points

Trail Blazers vs. Kings money line: Portland +800, Sacramento -1400

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 120-80 bruising that they suffered against the Kings. This game was a close 50-46 at the break, but unfortunately for Portland it sure didn't stay that way. Center Drew Eubanks wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland; Eubanks finished with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Portland will once again be extremely short-handed against the Kings on Friday. All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is out for the remainder of the season, but the Blazers' next three leading scorers -- Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Jusuf Nurkic -- will all be sidelined against Sacramento as well. Portland is 36-40 against the spread this season.

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento's win over Portland on Wednesday lifted them to 46-30 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 32-44. Allowing an average of 118.0 points per game, Sacramento hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before Friday's matchup.

De'Aaron Fox (25.2 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds per game) and Domantas Sabonis (19.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game) continue to play at a very high level and give the Kings one of the better inside-out duos in the league. Sacramento will be facing a depleted Portland lineup, and they are coming off a 40-point victory on Wednesday. The Kings are 42-33-1 against the spread this season.

