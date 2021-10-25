Through 1 Quarter

The Sacramento Kings came in underdogs but currently have the Golden State Warriors on Upset Alert. It's anybody's game after one quarter, but Sacramento is ahead 31-29. Guard Davion Mitchell has led the way so far for the Kings, as he has ten points and two assists.

Sacramento has a habit of keeping things close this season; the team played one games decided by three or less. Maybe they will pull away, but we predict a narrow margin.

Who's Playing

Golden State @ Sacramento

Current Records: Golden State 2-0; Sacramento 1-1

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings may be playing at home again on Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. The Kings and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Golden State should still be riding high after a victory, while Sacramento will be looking to get back in the win column.

Sacramento came up short against the Utah Jazz this past Friday, falling 110-101. Sacramento's defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Harrison Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Dubs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday. Golden State can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 45 points and ten boards.

Sacramento was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in April as they fell 117-113 to the Dubs. Maybe the Kings will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $54.50

Odds

The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 15 out of their last 22 games against Sacramento.

Injury Report for Sacramento

Maurice Harkless: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Injury Report for Golden State