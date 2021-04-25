The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 30-30 overall and 18-10 at home, while the Kings are 24-35 overall and 11-18 on the road. The Warriors enter Sunday's showdown having won six of their last eight games. Sacramento, meanwhile, limps into tonight's contest having lost 10 of its last 12.

Golden State is favored by 7.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Kings vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,200 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 18 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 96-60 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Kings. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Kings:

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors -7.5

Warriors vs. Kings over-under: 231.5 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

Everything went Golden State's way against the Denver Nuggets on Friday as the Warriors made off with a 118-97 win. The score was close at the half, but the Warriors pulled away in the second half with 64 points. Guard Stephen Curry did his thing and had 32 points in addition to eight rebounds. For the season, Curry is averaging 31.2 points, 5.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Draymond Green also had a stellar performance against the Nuggets, recording 19 assists and 12 rebounds. Green has recorded at least eight assists in five of his last six games. The Warriors have also covered the spread in five of their last six home games.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Wednesday the Kings sidestepped the Minnesota Timberwolves for a 128-125 victory. Sacramento relied on the efforts of shooting guard Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points, five assists and six boards, and point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 30 points and seven assists along with five rebounds. Fox leads the Kings in scoring, averaging 25.2 points per game.

Despite losing 10 of their last 12 games, the Kings will enter Sunday's contest confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Sacramento is 4-1 in its last five games against Golden State. The Kings are also 8-1 against the spread in their last nine meetings with the Warriors.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Kings 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Warriors vs. Kings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Warriors spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is on an incredible 96-60 roll.