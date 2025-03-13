The Golden State Warriors look to earn their sixth win in a row when they battle the Sacramento Kings in a key Pacific Division matchup on Thursday night. Sacramento is coming off a 133-104 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, while Golden State defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 130-120 that same night. The Kings (33-31), fourth in the division and ninth in the Western Conference, are 17-16 on the road this season. The Warriors (37-28), second in the Pacific and sixth in the West, are 19-13 on their home court.

Tip-off from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 233.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Kings picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 148-107 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 19-10 (65%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -7.5

Kings vs. Warriors over/under: 233.5 points

Kings vs. Warriors money line: Sacramento +229, Golden State -282

SAC: The Kings are 7-3 against the spread in their past 10 games

GS: The Warriors have hit the game total over in 17 of their last 26 games (+7.10 units)

Kings vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Kings vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Point guard Stephen Curry powers the Golden State offense. In 56 games, all starts, he is averaging 24.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes. In a 121-119 win at Brooklyn on March 6, he poured in 40 points, while adding four rebounds and four assists. He registered a double-double with 21 points, 10 assists and three rebounds in a 119-101 win at Charlotte on March 3.

Jimmy Butler is coming off a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win over Portland on Monday. Since being acquired in a trade with the Miami Heat last month, he has scored in double figures in 11 of 13 games. In a 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, he scored 26 points, while adding nine rebounds and five assists. In 38 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 31 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Kings can cover

Shooting guard Zach Lavine helps power the Sacramento attack. In Friday's 127-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs, he poured in 36 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. He had 30 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 111-110 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Lavine, acquired from the Chicago Bulls last month, is averaging 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 57 games, all starts, this year.

Small forward DeMar DeRozan registered a double-double with 31 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the loss to the Clippers on Sunday. He had 35 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 116-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 5. In 59 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 22.1 points, 4.1 assists and four rebounds in 35.9 minutes. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Warriors vs. Kings 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 227 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Kings vs. Warriors on Thursday, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Warriors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.