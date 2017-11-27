Kings vs. Warriors Preview: Battle for I-80

We’d rather own I-5 anyway.

The Warriors might be playing their B-Team on Monday with a whole bunch of their stars hurt or hurting, but even still, they’re a well coached team that still features a lot of weapons and the Kings have won just once on the road all season.

But as one wise old space pirate said, “Never tell me the odds”.

When: Monday, November 27th; 7:30pm PST

Where: Oracle Arena; Oakland, CA

TV: NBCSCA

Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

For Your Consideration

A Limping Giant: The Warriors are dealing with a multitude of minor or nagging injuries right now, and teams like the Kings are the ideal opponent for rest games since it’s very likely they’ll win anyway. Kevin Durant has missed the last two games and probably won’t opt to come back tonight either. Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala also are all questionable to play.

Of course, they could all just be ducking De’Aaron Fox...

Mr. 37 points in a Quarter: Of course, even without all those stars playing, the Warriors still have Klay Thompson, who to this day might have given the single best performance I’ve ever seen. His 37 points in a quarter left me speechless, terrified and aroused. Curry gets all the accolades but in my opinion Klay is the most dangerous when he gets going. Thompson also brings it on the other end of the floor, as most of the Warriors do. Coming into this league as just a shooter he has evolved into an all-around player who would likely be the main guy on almost any other team in the entire league but instead is content to be third fiddle on one of the greatest teams of all time.

Casspi’s Revenge: The Warriors snapped up Omri Casspi on a cheap deal this summer in what was one of the steals of the offseason. After a career year for the Kings under George Karl, Casspi struggled with the Kings under a new role with Dave Joerger in a slower offense and was traded to the Pelicans along with DeMarcus Cousins. Now he’s back in a system that he feels comfortable with and he is thriving. While only playing 13 minutes a game, Casspi is shooting almost 60% from the field and even better than that from three. He’s also bringing in 4 boards and an assist to go with 6 points in that limited playing time. In Durant’s absence he’s been getting the starting nod and he’ll likely be fired up to play against a coach that he probably feels held him back.

Prediction: Thanks to a typo, the Warriors travel a couple hours up I-80 thinking they are playing the Kings in Sacramento, while the Kings are already in Oakland. The game starts with the Kings shooting completely unopposed on the Warriors basket but they still manage to somehow use up most of the shot clock on each possession. The Warriors finally get back after realizing their mistake and get ready for halftime down 89 to 0. Kings still manage to only win by 5.