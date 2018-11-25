Kings vs. Warriors score: Klay Thompson's game-winner, Kevin Durant's 44 points lead Golden State to second straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors picked up their second straight win with a 117-116 thriller over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night. The game ended in the strangest of ways -- with Sacramento's Buddy Hield's overshooting a potential game-winning layup, and Marvin Bagley's put-back attempt getting wedged between the rim and the backboard, which resulted in a jump ball. Sacramento corralled the tip, called timeout, but was unable to get the ensuing pass inbounds cleanly as time expired.

Durant had a monster stat line of 44 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Klay Thompson added 31 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final seconds of the game. Buddy Hield was the high point man for the Kings with 28 on 4-of-6 3-point shooting.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Klay in the clutch

It wasn't the prettiest possession, but it got the job done. As the final seconds ticked away, Thompson drove the lane, missed a wild layup attempt, but got his own rebound and put the ball in before he landed to give the Warriors a one-point lead with 5.8 seconds left.

KD takes over

Durant was dominant all game, but the eye of the tiger came out in the fourth quarter with the Warriors trailing. He hit a deep 3-pointer, then picked up an and-one on the next possession to tie the game and give the Warriors momentum heading into the final five minutes. Thompson hit the game-winner, but they wouldn't have been that close without Durant's clutch scoring.

Marvelous Marvin

For his first game in Oracle Arena, Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III didn't seem intimidated in the least. The Duke product was energetic and aggressive both on offense and on the glass, scoring 20 points and collecting a career-high 17 rebounds. Bagley fueled a Kings bench that thoroughly outscored the Warriors reserves, 58 to 22 on the night.

Steph's getting close

Before the game, the Warriors announced that Stephen Curry would likely join the team in its upcoming five-game road trip, and coach Steve Kerr echoed that sentiment, saying the teams feels "very strongly" that Curry will be able to play at some point during the trip. It's good news for the Warriors, who have played better of late, but are still nowhere near the championship caliber we've come to expect.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/AdKqHLWPe6 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 24, 2018

Damian comes alive

First-year starting center Damian Jones came in struggling, averaging just 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in his previous seven games, but he got out of his funk early against the Kings. Jones was aggressive going to the basket and drew two early fouls on Willie Cauley-Stein, which sent him to the bench. Jones, who had collected four total rebounds over his previous three games, finished with six boards to go along with 13 points for Golden State.