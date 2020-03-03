Kings vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Kings vs. Wizards basketball game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Sacramento
Current Records: Washington 22-37; Sacramento 26-34
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.88 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Sacramento Kings. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.93 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Washington and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wizards wrapped it up with a 124-110 victory on the road. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, eight assists and five steals. Beal's night made it five games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-16 deficit. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points and seven assists.
Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Washington to 22-37 and the Kings to 26-34. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.50
Odds
The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 233
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won six out of their last nine games against Sacramento.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Sacramento 113 vs. Washington 106
- Mar 11, 2019 - Washington 121 vs. Sacramento 115
- Oct 26, 2018 - Sacramento 116 vs. Washington 112
- Nov 13, 2017 - Washington 110 vs. Sacramento 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Washington 110 vs. Sacramento 83
- Mar 10, 2017 - Washington 130 vs. Sacramento 122
- Nov 28, 2016 - Washington 101 vs. Sacramento 95
- Mar 30, 2016 - Sacramento 120 vs. Washington 111
- Dec 21, 2015 - Washington 113 vs. Sacramento 99
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Irving undergoes shoulder surgery
The team released a statement stating that Irving is expected to make a full recovery before...
-
Spike Lee: Dolan is harassing me
The Knicks released a statement shortly after Lee spoke out about his situation at Madison...
-
Report: Lakers to work out J.R., Waiters
The first-place Lakers are still seeking reinforcements for their upcoming playoff push
-
Adebayo shuts down Giannis in Heat win
Adebayo continues building his case for Most Improved Player
-
Top picks: NBA best bets for Tuesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Sixers vs. Lakers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Sixers vs. Lakers game 10,000 times.
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game