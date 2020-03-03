Kings vs. Wizards: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington @ Sacramento

Current Records: Washington 22-37; Sacramento 26-34

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.88 points per matchup. Their road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Sacramento Kings. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 115.93 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Washington and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as the Wizards wrapped it up with a 124-110 victory on the road. It was another big night for Washington's shooting guard Bradley Beal, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points, eight assists and five steals. Beal's night made it five games in a row now in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Sacramento beat the Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Sunday. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 31-16 deficit. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox filled up the stat sheet, picking up 23 points and seven assists.

Washington isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Washington to 22-37 and the Kings to 26-34. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.50

Odds

The Kings are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 233

Series History

Washington have won six out of their last nine games against Sacramento.