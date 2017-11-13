Kings vs. Wizards Preview: Doing Some Damage in D.C.

The Kings are in the Nation’s Capital seeking revenge for a blow out suffered at the hands of the Wizards just two weeks ago.

After getting absolutely whacked in a 27 point loss at the hands of a solid, if not mediocre Knicks team this weekend, the Kings have little time to dwell on the past; the Washington Wizards are ready to play some ball and are looking to blow out Sacramento for the second time in two and a half weeks. Having won three of their last four games and coming into Monday’s contest with a 7-4 record, the Wizards are a lean, mean, points scoring machine. Here’s to hoping the Kings brought their monkey-wrenches! Let’s talk Kings basketball!

When: Monday, November 13th; 4 pm PST

Where: Capital One Arena; Washington, DC

TV: CSNSCA, NBATV

Radio: KHTK Sports 1140 AM

For Your Consideration

Sacramento’s Wizarding Woes: I won’t go into a ton of details on the stats of the Wizards. They’re alot better than Sacramento, suffice to say. But I do want to touch on the biggest discrepancy between the two teams. I was joking zero percent when I described the Wizards as a scoring machine; averaging 111.5 points per game, they’re the second highest scoring team in the league. To add some context to that, adding the averages of the Kings top two scorers this season (Randolph: 12.8 ppg & Hield: 12.3 ppg) would only eclipse Bradley Beal’s per game average by half a point per game. From there, the Wizards have their other four starters and their six man all averaging over 10 points per game, including John Wall at 20.3 points per game, and Otto Porter at 16.9 ppg. The Kings have essentially two other guys averaging over 10 points; De’Aaron Fox at 11.9 points per game and Bogdan Bogdanovic at 9.9 points per game (I was never good at math, but I’m a pretty good fan, so we’re rounding up here) and those two have started a combined 9 games in their NBA career.

What the Hill? To put a little extra salt in your coffee this Monday morning, John Wall’s production this season has been stellar; 20.4 points, 9.7 assists. 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 34.4 minutes a game. The Wizards are paying him $18,063,850. For a cool $1,936,150 more, the Kings have gotten themselves a starting point guard with per game averages of 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and .5 steals in 25.7 minutes per game. Tim Frazier for the Wizards is averaging within three points and one rebound of Hill, while averaging more than an assist and nearly a steal more than Hill in 15.7 minutes per game and has a contract that is exactly TEN TIMES LESS. I’m not gonna go into speculation about what might be wrong with Hill; that’s for better writers than I to expound upon, but something IS wrong when a seemingly healthy $20 million dollar a year player is averaging what Hill is averaging.

Prediction: The Kings beat the Wizards by 30. George Hill outduels John Wall in route to a 25-10-15 game. No Kevin Fippin jokes get made on Twitter. The burn in my stomach gets a little warmer. The room spins a little quicker. My eye sight goes dark.

Kings: 105, Wizards: 75