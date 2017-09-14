Kings' Zach Randolph sentenced to community service following drug arrest

Zach Randolph will serve 150 hours of community service. USATSI

Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph was sentenced on Wednesday to community service after being charged with marijuana possession and resisting arrest in an incident in Los Angeles last month, according to the Associated Press.

Randolph entered a no-contest plea and avoided jail time. Instead, he was sentenced to 150 hours of community service.

Randolph, 36, signed a two-year, $24 million contract this offseason with the Kings after a successful 8-year run with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Randolph's initial arrest in August on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell is a felony in the state of California, but prosecutors instead charged him with misdemeanor drug possession. According to court records, Randolph was in possession of "more than 28.5 grams of marijuana or more than four grams of concentrated cannabis or both." He was also accused of resisting arrest and obstruction.

According to Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney's office, Randolph may petition the court for the charges to be vacated if he stays out of trouble for a year.