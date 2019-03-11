Klay Thompson calls out Warriors fans for lacking energy during disappointing loss to lowly Suns

The Golden State Warriors suffered arguably their worst loss of the season when they fell to the last-place Phoenix Suns 115-111 at home on Sunday night. After the stunning loss, Klay Thompson made it clear their fans at Oracle didn't bring the energy necessary to help push the team through an otherwise sluggish performance.

"It's a long season," Thompson said after the game, via ESPN. "And we've been playing a lot of basketball for five years now so you're not going to be perfect for 82 games -- we've had too many missteps but at the end of the day, that's the first time we've lost to that team in 19 games So it's ugly but ... I expect our crowd to be little more into it, too. Like I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something we make a good play especially in the beginning. We need that energy especially this time of the year it's hard to conjure up energy every single night cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run.

"So we expect our fans to kind of bring that from the jump ... It's like us. though. You can't bring it every night, but still it helps ... It doesn't matter if we're playing the Suns or the Bucks, whoever it is. We need that energy from them because we feed of that."

You can see Thompson's comments below, via NBC Sports:

Though Thompson went on to call the loss to the Suns the "worst of the season," -- and the Warriors have now won only four out of their last 10 games -- the team's other All-Star in the backcourt doesn't seem overly concerned.

"Let's not forget last year," Steph Curry said, in reference to the team's complacency fueled struggles down the stretch last season. "It was way worse than this. Way worse than this ... we've talked about the things we need to get better at and just haven't done it. It's an uncomfortable feeling which I think we like right now because it's not all coasting -- it's we're getting challenged. We're getting teams' best shots. Our weaknesses are pretty glaring in terms of defensively and how we've started games. So we can talk about it and I keep saying it but we understand what we need to do to get better. But I like this situation a lot better than last year."

Golden State's home crowd has been among the NBA's best for years, so it's likely that it was just an off-day for the fans in the stands, just like it was for the players on the court. Expect them both to bounce back as the team battles toward its third consecutive title.