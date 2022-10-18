Klay Thompson's beef with Ronnie Singh, also known as Ronnie 2K, and the NBA 2K franchise raged on following an appearance by Ronnie 2K on ESPN. Thompson, who has had an ongoing feud regarding his three-point rating in the game, called out Ronnie 2K on social media.

During an interview on NBA Today, Ronnie 2K was asked about what lengths players have gone to in order to get their rating improved in the game. Ronnie 2K, the face of the NBA 2K franchise, revealed that some bribes have been offered, but his recommendation to those players is always "play better."

When a video of that interaction on Instagram, Thompson made his way to the comments section to air his grievance with Ronnie 2K.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown?" Thompson wrote.

When the ratings for NBA 2K23 were released, Thompson's three-point rating came in at 88. That was a little low for Thompson's liking, and he let the franchise know about it on social media.

"NBA 2k has been doo doo since SEGA Dreamcast," Thompson wrote in an Instagram story.

Thompson also posted a photo of his name right below teammate Steph Curry's when it comes to all-time NBA playoff three-pointers made. Curry has hit 561, and Thompson has knocked down 451.

In his NBA career, Thompson has hit 1,912 three-point attempts -- good for 18th all-time -- while shooting 41.7 percent from behind the arc.