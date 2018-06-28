Klay Thompson cussed out some dude in China after a dirty foul on his friend in a pickup game

We interrupt your regularly scheduled NBA free agency coverage for another overseas peek at back-to-back world champion Klay Thompson, who has managed to find the headlines on back-to-back days during his Anta shoe tour in China.

On Wednesday, the Golden State Warriors All-Star was downright destroyed by a young girl who played him in a pop-a-shot arcade game. And on Thursday, video surfaced of Thompson virtually wanting to destroy a young man who undercut his friend during an outdoor pickup basketball game.

Shared by TMZ and Basketball Hoops, the video shows one player -- presumably Thompson's friend -- getting flipped into the air on an obvious foul, then shows the Warriors' 6-foot-7 veteran stepping into a subsequent crowd with some confrontational remarks.

"Come on, man," an unnerved Thompson said, as noted by the New York Post. "That's bull----. If you want to fight him, then fight his (explicit) -- don't undercut him. (Explicit) bull----. That's bull----, man. Bull----. You don't do that bull----."

This isn't the first time Thompson's made waves on a pickup court in China. He is infamous for attempting a 360 dunk in front of a local crowd during a 2017 trip overseas -- and failing spectacularly.