Klay Thompson turned in an impressive bounce-back season last year, recovering from ACL and Achilles surgeries to lead the NBA in total 3-pointers while shooting 41% from deep. The 33-year-old guard is entering the final season of his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so he and his representation have engaged in extension talks with the organization -- thus far to no avail.

No extension is imminent for Thompson and the Warriors, as the two sides are still far apart, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. If no deal is reached, Thompson would become a free agent during the 2024 summer. Per Wojnarowski:

"I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State, that they are both still apart on years and money, and there's a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal."

Thompson made a league-best 301 3-pointers last season in 69 games, while averaging 21.9 points -- his highest mark since the 2016-17 season -- and a career-best 4.1 rebounds per game.

The issue with Thompson goes beyond performance and finances, of course, as the Southern California native has been embraced by the Bay Area fanbase, forming one of the best trios in league history alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Former Golden State general manager Bob Myers summed it up best during his recent appearance on ESPN:

"Well, this is why I left, first of all," Myers said, laughing. "A lot of times people will say it's just business, but this is not a just-business situation. This guy -- there's gonna be a statue of this player outside of Chase Center. He was instrumental in bringing four championships. He's beloved inside the organization, the fanbase. So it's not so simple as it's money and years."

Adding to Thompson's resume is the fact that he was once called a "no-maintenance" player by Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, while his size and skill set on both ends of the floor allow him to play multiple positions alongside seemingly infinite lineup configurations. Thompson's mission this season is to become a "complete, cerebral player," and that will only make him more attractive to potential suitors if he does hit the open market.

"This is a delicate negotiation from what I know and see," Myers added. "[Thompson] wants to stay. They want him stay. Doesn't mean it'll happen. But it is a test. It's certainly a test."