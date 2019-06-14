Klay Thompson free agency rumors: Mychal Thompson says his son plans to re-sign with Warriors

The ACL injury that Klay Thompson suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals comes at a tough time for the sharp-shooter, as he is set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer, and he will now likely miss a major chunk of the 2019-20 season.

Despite the injury issue, considering the fact that he remains relatively young (29), and that he is one of the greatest shooters that the game has ever seen, Thompson is still sure to have no shortage of suitors. However, there is "no question" that Thompson will remain with the Warriors, according to his father, Mychal Thompson (via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle).

Just spoke with Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, who said there's "no question" Klay will re-sign with the Warriors. Golden State is expected to still offer him a full five-year maximum deal. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 14, 2019

It's not super surprising to hear this from Mychael Thompson, as he has previously stated that Klay will retire with the Warriors.

"Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay's going to retire in the Warriors' uniform," Thompson said last August, via Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle. "He's going to play at Chase Center (the Warriors' new arena, opening in 2019), and he's not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player, he's going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years."

Mychal explained that Klay has too much of a good thing going with the Warriors, and he doesn't expect the organization to break things up any time soon.

"He's got such a good thing here," Thompson said. "The Warriors have such a special thing here. For the next six or seven years they're going to be championship material, they're not going to break that up. The Chicago Bulls (with Michael Jordan) were broken up too prematurely. (Warriors owners) Joe Lacob and Peter Guber aren't going to let that happen. Are you kidding? They can afford it. They're the Warriors, this is the Bay Area, they got a beautiful arena, and money's no object for this team."

Thompson himself has said that it would be "hard" for him to walk away from the Warriors after all of the success that they have experienced over the past several years.

"I've been to the mountaintop," Thompson said in a 1-on-1 sit down with Shams Charania in October, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I know what it feels like to win and win with some of your best friends. And that's why it would be hard for me to leave just because I've put so much blood, sweat and tears in this building and with this franchise. I've had my ups and downs but I couldn't imagine myself being somewhere else.

Much like the comments from his father concerning his future in the NBA, the Splash Brother has previously stated that he would like to play his entire career in a Warriors uniform.

"I've said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life," Thompson said in August, via Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Contract negotiations are way down the line. But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career... I'm going to be a free agent in 2019. Number one on my list would obviously be to stay with the Warriors."

A lot of things could change between now and July, but it certainly doesn't sound like Thompson's run with the Warriors is coming to an end anytime soon as long as Golden State makes a strong offer this summer.