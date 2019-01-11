Klay Thompson free agency rumors: Warriors star expected to re-sign, per report

Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will be a top target of many teams across the league's landscape when he hits free agency this summer, but the sharp-shooter is widely expected to remain with the Warriors, according to a report from Ethan Strauss of The Athletic.

From Strauss:

"While Thompson has indicated an interest in remaining a "Warrior for life," his return cannot just be taken for granted. Still, the expectation within and outside the Warriors is that Klay isn't leaving. This is why you don't hear about any team besides the Lakers gearing up for the Summer of Klay."

Thompson certainly doesn't sound like a player eager to leave his current situation with the Warriors, who will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Bulls at Oracle Arena (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass extension).

"I don't know what having your own team really means," Thompson said in a 1-on-1 sit down with Shams Charania of the Athletic in October, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I know what it means to be the leader, the captain, the stat-stuffer and all that. But I don't think this is Steph's team, I don't think this is KD's team, I don't think this is Draymond's team, my team, Andre, Coach Kerr. I think this is our team because, without each one of us, we lose a huge part of this team. I think we all understand that.

"I've been to the mountaintop. I know what it feels like to win and win with some of your best friends. And that's why it would be hard for me to leave just because I've put so much blood, sweat and tears in this building and with this franchise. I've had my ups and downs but I couldn't imagine myself being somewhere else.

"It's easy for me to say that now, but with time things change. It's hard for me to envision what goes on in nine months. I'm just focused on this off night I got tonight and this off day I got tomorrow. I'm gonna enjoy that to the fullest."

Thompson has previously stated that he would like to play his entire career in a Warriors uniform.

"I've said it many times before: I would like to be a Warrior for life," Thompson said in August, via Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group. "Contract negotiations are way down the line. But I think we all have the same interest. I would love to be here for the rest of my career... I'm going to be a free agent in 2019. Number one on my list would obviously be to stay with the Warriors."

A lot of things could change between now and July, but it certainly doesn't sound like this will be Thompson's last season with the Warriors.