Klay Thompson free agency update: Warriors, star plan to reach quick agreement on 5-year, $190 million contract, per report

The Golden State Warriors have quite a few big decisions to make this offseason, but whether or not to retain Klay Thompson on a long-term deal doesn't appear to be one that they plan to dwell on for very long.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Warriors plan to offer Thompson a five-year, $190 million contract when free agency begins on Sunday evening.

The Golden State Warriors are planning to offer All-Star guard Klay Thompson a five-year, $190 million maximum contract when free agency opens Sunday at 6 p.m. ET -- which is expected to accelerate the process of general manager Bob Myers and Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence, quickly reaching a formal agreement, league sources tell ESPN. Thompson and Lawrence have indicated throughout the past year that the five-time All-Star guard planned to return to the Warriors if offered the full five-year max deal -- and that's on course to happen now, league sources said.

In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that both sides plan to agree to the deal, and that the Warriors' front office plans to meet with Thompson in Los Angeles over the next 24 hours.

If the Warriors end up offering a five-year maximum contract, it sounds as though it should be a short courtship and Thompson will re-sign with the Western Conference powerhouse. Once Thompson is locked up, Golden State can shift their focus toward All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who declined his $31.5 million player option earlier this week.

The Warriors will also be tasked with deciding whether or not to bring back DeMarcus Cousins. In addition, versatile forward Draymond Green is eligible for a supermax contract extension, so that will be something that the franchise will have to ponder going forward.

Thompson is set to miss a large chunk of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn ACL. The sharpshooting guard suffered the injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The former first-round pick is coming off another stellar season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Thompson also remained one of the top shooters in the NBA with a 40.2 percent clip from beyond the arc.