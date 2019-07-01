Klay Thompson free agency update: Warriors, star reach agreement on 5-year, $190 million contract, per report

The Golden State Warriors have quite a few big decisions to make this offseason, but whether or not to retain Klay Thompson on a long-term deal doesn't appear to be one that they plan to dwell on for very long.

According to Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle, guard Klay Thompson has agreed to a five-year, $190 million contract with the Warriors.

Guard Klay Thompson has agreed to sign a five-year maximum contract with the Warriors worth $190 million, league sources have confirmed with The Chronicle. Before free agency opened Sunday, the Warriors offered Thompson the max. Thompson, not surprisingly, accepted on the spot. Thompson has long voiced his desire to stick with Golden State long-term. Even after the shooting guard suffered an ACL injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals that could sideline him for most - if not all - of next season, the Warriors had no hesitation about offering him a max contract.

In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic had previously reported that both sides planned to agree to the deal shortly after free agency began.

The Warriors will also be tasked with deciding whether or not to bring back DeMarcus Cousins. In addition, versatile forward Draymond Green is eligible for a supermax contract extension, so that will be something that the franchise will have to ponder going forward.

Thompson is set to miss a large chunk of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a torn ACL. The sharpshooting guard suffered the injury in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The former first-round pick is coming off another stellar season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Thompson also remained one of the top shooters in the NBA with a 40.2 percent clip from beyond the arc.