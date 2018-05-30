Klay Thompson has a solution for everybody getting tired of Warriors-Cavaliers matchups in the NBA Finals

Klay Thompson and the Warriors will be meeting the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row. This kind of consistency can get tiresome for a lot of fans. Constantly seeing the same faces, reading the same storylines and getting the same results eventually wears down the interest. Fans want something new.

However, that's not something the players can control. For them, this is their job and their job is to win as many games as possible. The Cavs and Warriors just happen to be really good at that. So what's the solution to this problem? According to Klay Thompson, the rest of the NBA needs to get good.

"I think the rest of the NBA's got to get better. It's not our fault. The only people I really hear saying that are fans from other teams. Which is natural I don't blame them, but as long as our fan base is happy that's all that matters."

Strong words from Thompson about the rest of the NBA, but that doesn't mean he's wrong. This is sports and the only way to stop a team from winning is by beating them. The best way to beat them? Be better. That's especially true in the case of the East. LeBron James is back in the NBA Finals, but his supporting cast was arguably the worst it has been since his first appearance in 2007.

For the Warriors, on the other hand, it's not so easy to just tell teams to get better. They were down 3-2 in the Western Conference finals before Chris Paul went down with a hamstring injury. The last time a team did beat the Warriors in the playoffs like the Cavs did in 2016, Golden State went out and signed Kevin Durant. It's hard to get good when the NBA's best keep getting better.