Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors All-Star expected back in lineup Saturday vs. Kings

Hey, three out of four ain't bad. Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is expected to make his return to the lineup on Saturday against the Kings, marking the first time since early March that Golden State will have at least three of their four All-Stars playing in the same game.

Thompson has been sidelined since March 11 with a broken thumb, but coach Steve Kerr said on Friday that there's a "good chance" Thompson will play on Saturday, and the team followed that up with an official probable designation.

Injury report for tomorrow night's game at Sacramento: Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) is probable. Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle) is questionable. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) & Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) are out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 30, 2018

Neither Kevin Durant nor Draymond Green is mentioned on the injury report, so it's safe to assume that they'll be in the starting lineup as well. Durant and Green both returned from extended absences in Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, though Durant only played 17 minutes before earning an ejection shortly before halftime.

The Warriors will likely be without Stephen Curry for the remainder of the regular season, and possibly beyond, as he recovers from an MCL tear, so Thompson's return will no doubt energize the defending champs as they look to build some momentum heading into the playoffs.