Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star day-to-day after MRI on knee comes back clean, per report

The Golden State Warriors have received some good news on the injury front. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Klay Thompson will be day-to-day after an MRI on his sore knee came back clean.

Thompson sat out of the Warriors' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, missing just his second game of the season. The team didn't give many details at the time, indicating only that Thompson was dealing with a sore knee. Prior to the game, Thompson himself told ESPN, "I'm sore but I'll be all right. I don't think it's anything serious, but it's definitely better [we] take the right precautions for sure."

Even though it did not prevent him from seeing 36 minutes of action in Thursday night's loss to the Orlando Magic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Saturday that the injury only started impacting Thompson the following day and, because of that, it made little sense for them to have Klay push himself to play against the Sixers rather than taking the night off and letting himself continue to heal.

"He hurt it during the [Orlando] game; he banged his knee on the floor," Kerr said of Thompson's injury. "It didn't really hurt him until [Friday] morning. It's inflamed enough where it doesn't make sense to play him tonight, and our docs will check him out [Sunday] when we go back."

Luckily for the Warriors, back in action against the Celtics on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension), it turns out that Thompson was correct, and he should be back in their lineup soon. But with the team focused on the postseason and trying to capture a third straight title, it wouldn't be surprising to see him miss a couple more games. They certainly have more than enough talent to make up for Thompson's absence for a few nights.