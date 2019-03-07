Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star expected back on Friday vs. Nuggets in battle between West's top teams

The Golden State Warriors received some good news on the injury front when an MRI on Klay Thompson's knee came back clean. Now, according to a report from Nick Friedell of ESPN, the Warriors' sharpshooter is practicing fully and expected to play on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) went through all of practice and expects him to play Friday vs. Nuggets. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 7, 2019

Thompson had missed the team's previous two games, a 128-95 thumping by the Boston Celtics and a 120-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Prior to the game against the Sixers, Thompson himself told ESPN, "I'm sore but I'll be all right. I don't think it's anything serious, but it's definitely better [we] take the right precautions for sure."

Even though it did not prevent him from seeing 36 minutes of action in last Thursday night's loss to the Orlando Magic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Saturday that the injury only started impacting Thompson the following day and, because of that, it made little sense for them to have Klay push himself to play against the Sixers rather than taking the night off and letting himself continue to heal.

"He hurt it during the [Orlando] game; he banged his knee on the floor," Kerr said of Thompson's injury. "It didn't really hurt him until [Friday] morning. It's inflamed enough where it doesn't make sense to play him tonight, and our docs will check him out [Sunday] when we go back."

Luckily for the Warriors, Thompson will be back in action against the second-best team in the Western Conference. The Warriors currently lead the Nuggets by just one game in the race for the conference's top seed.