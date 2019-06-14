Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star hurts knee in Game 6 of NBA Finals, will not return
Thompson headed to the locker after tweaking his knee, but returned to shoot his free throws
The Golden State Warriors can't afford to lose another one of their star players with Kevin Durant already out due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.
In the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Klay Thompson drove to the basket and was fouled by Danny Green on the play. However, when Thompson came down, he landed extremely awkwardly on his left leg and went down to the floor in pain.
Thompson clearly was in significant pain with what appeared to be a knee injury and even was escorted into the tunnel toward the Golden State locker room. However, the sharpshooting guard turned around and raced back out onto the court as he wouldn't be able to return if he didn't shoot his free throws. Thompson did end up knocking down both free throws to give the Warriors an 85-80 lead late in the third quarter.
Following the free throws, Thompson was removed from the game and went back to the locker room to have the injury looked at. Just moments later, Doris Burke confirmed on ABC's broadcast that Thompson would miss the rest of the game with a left knee injury.
