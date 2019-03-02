Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star to undergo precautionary MRI on sore knee, expects to be fine

The Golden State Warriors will be shorthanded once again on Saturday night as they continue their road trip through the Eastern Conference as All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson has been ruled out of the team's nationally televised showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

While neither Thompson nor the team believe he is dealing with a serious injury at this time, Thompson is being held out of Saturday's contest with what the team is describing as soreness in his right knee and he will undergo an MRI upon the team's return to Oakland on Sunday to ensure that there is nothing else to be concerned about with his knee.

"I'm sore but I'll be all right," Thompson told Nick Friedell of ESPN. "I don't think it's anything serious, but it's definitely better [we] take the right precautions for sure."

Even though it did not prevent him from seeing 36 minutes of action in Thursday night's loss to the Orlando Magic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Saturday that the injury only started impacting Thompson the following day and, because of that, it made little sense for them to have Klay push himself to play against the Sixers rather than taking the night off and letting himself continue to heal.

"He hurt it during the [Orlando] game; he banged his knee on the floor," Kerr said of Thompson's injury. "It didn't really hurt him until [Friday] morning. It's inflamed enough where it doesn't make sense to play him tonight, and our docs will check him out [Sunday] when we go back."

This will be the second game of the season that Thompson has missed; interestingly enough the only other game which he was unable to play also came against Philadelphia in late January. Alfonzo Mckinnie is expected to replace him in the starting lineup alongside Stephen Curry in the Warriors backcourt.

In 61 appearances this season, Thompson owns averages of 22.0 points to go along with 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 34.4 minutes per game for the defending champions.