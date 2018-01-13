Klay Thompson is bummed that historic 3-point streak is over: 'I didn't know. Oh well'
Klay Thompson's streak of 95 games with a 3-pointer made sits third all-time in NBA history
Klay Thompson was involved in a bit of an incident during the Golden State Warriors' 104-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. During the fourth quarter, a fan was ejected for allegedly cursing at Thompson, who was fouled on a fastbreak and fell along the baseline.
For the usually low-key Thompson, that would usually be enough of a notable moment. However, reporters had another thing to mention to Thompson after the game as the Warriors' sharpshooter failed to do something he did in his 95 previous games: make a 3-pointer.
Thompson finished the night with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting, and missed both of his 3-point attempts. That ended his streak of making a 3-pointer in 95 straight games, which was the third-longest streak in NBA history of games with a made 3.
So how did Thompson take the news? He said he didn't even know about the streak, and didn't seem to mind that it ended.
"I didn't know. Oh well. Who cares," Thompson said after the game. He seems absolutely devastated. Good thing they won the game.
With the Warriors back in action on Saturday night, Thompson should be able to start a new streak right away.
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from all of the Saturday's games
-
Ball brothers scoreless in pro debut
Neither Ball brother was able to hit a shot in Vytautus' loss to Lietkabelis
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 13: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
WATCH: Fan tossed for yelling at Klay
The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' win over the Bucks
-
Hood fined $35K for slapping fan's phone
First an ejection, then a hefty fine ... Rodney Hood isn't having a very good week
-
NBA Friday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights, news and notes from Friday's action
Add a Comment