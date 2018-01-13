Klay Thompson is bummed that historic 3-point streak is over: 'I didn't know. Oh well'

Klay Thompson was involved in a bit of an incident during the Golden State Warriors' 104-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. During the fourth quarter, a fan was ejected for allegedly cursing at Thompson, who was fouled on a fastbreak and fell along the baseline.

For the usually low-key Thompson, that would usually be enough of a notable moment. However, reporters had another thing to mention to Thompson after the game as the Warriors' sharpshooter failed to do something he did in his 95 previous games: make a 3-pointer.

Thompson finished the night with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting, and missed both of his 3-point attempts. That ended his streak of making a 3-pointer in 95 straight games, which was the third-longest streak in NBA history of games with a made 3.

So how did Thompson take the news? He said he didn't even know about the streak, and didn't seem to mind that it ended.

Told a devastated Klay Thompson that his streak of games with a 3 (95, third all-time) is over: "I didn't know. Oh well. Who cares." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 13, 2018

"I didn't know. Oh well. Who cares," Thompson said after the game. He seems absolutely devastated. Good thing they won the game.

With the Warriors back in action on Saturday night, Thompson should be able to start a new streak right away.