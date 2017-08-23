Klay Thompson responds to trade rumors: 'It shows the Warriors believe in me'

Kyrie Irving is now a member of the Boston Celtics, and Klay Thompson is (still) with the Golden State Warriors. But according to a report from The Undefeated, the Cavs tried to change that.

Before dealing Irving to Boston, the Cavs gauged Golden State's interest in a Kyrie-for-Klay trade -- which the Warriors passed on.

Thompson responded Wednesday to the reported trade involving him by calling it "flattering" and acknowledging that trade rumors are an everyday part of the business in professional sports.

"It's really cool," Thompson said. "It shows the Warriors believe in me and other teams want me to be a part of their success, so I appreciate it."

Klay Thompson on recent rumors: "It shows the Warriors believe in me and other teams want me to be a part of their success." pic.twitter.com/B6leAYfW5a — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 23, 2017

The Cavaliers ultimately landed a nice haul for Irving by getting Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's 2018 first-round draft pick in return for Cleveland's All-Star guard. But if it weren't for the Warriors' unwillingness to budge for their sharpshooting defensive star, the NBA landscape might have looked a lot differently than how it did when we woke up on Wednesday.

"I've been in trade rumors forever," Thompson said. "It's just part of the biz. It's flattering and I do appreciate it."