Klay Thompson says he'd rather win a championship than make All-NBA Team

The Golden State Warriors are headed the NBA Finals for the fifth straight season.

Even with an abundance of success, All-Star guard Klay Thompson didn't make any of the All-NBA Teams. On Thursday, Thompson weighed in on the snub and admitted that he'd rather win a championship than being named to one of the All-NBA Teams.

"When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys," Thompson said. "It's an all-time team. It's whatever. I'd rather win a championship than win All-NBA, so it's all good."

During the media session, Thompson also added that he doesn't believe that there's that many guards that are more talented than he is.

In addition, Thompson's snub has financial implications for his upcoming contract. If the Warriors guard would've made an All-NBA Team, he would've been eligible for a five-year, $221 million contract. Instead. the maximum amount he can get is a five-year, $191 million contract when he hits free agency this summer.

The Warriors did have a pair of representatives on the All-NBA Teams with Stephen Curry qualifying for the First Team and Kevin Durant making the Second Team.

Thompson certainly may have a case after coming off of another huge season with the Warriors. During the regular season, the sharpshooting guard put together averages of 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. Thompson has also been fairly lethal during Golden State's postseason run as he's averaging 19.1 points and shooting 39.3 percent from three.

The Warriors certainly have their eye on a much bigger prize as they await their opponent for the NBA Finals. While Thompson may be a tad disappointed that he didn't make the All-NBA Teams, he doesn't appear to be losing any sleep over it.