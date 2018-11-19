Klay Thompson says off-court drama not reason for Warriors' struggles; admits recent stretch has been 'challenging'

The Golden State Warriors have lost three straight games -- and four out of five -- since Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into a verbal altercation in the closing seconds of the team's loss to the Clippers last week. However, Klay Thompson insists that none of this is impacting the team on the court.

"I don't think there's any drama really that affects how we play out there," Thompson said after the Warriors' 104-92 loss to the Spurs on Sunday night, via ESPN. "I think it's just we're playing bad on our part. Can't blame the coaches -- us players will take ownership. I guess there's a first time for everything. Steve's been here, I think, five years now and for the first time going 0-3? It's pretty good if you ask me. It's not the end of the world."

Though Thompson doesn't think that the off-court drama is directly impacting how the team has been playing, he did acknowledge that the recent stretch has been "challenging" for the defending champs.

"It was a terrible road trip as far as wins and losses," Thompson said. "But we're obviously short-handed. I'm proud of the way the guys fought. Besides the Houston game, I feel like either game could have gone either way; unfortunately, it didn't. It's been a challenging week on all fronts. The best thing for us is just to get away a little bit [Monday], regroup, take it back home and just have fun, play with that joy."

Thompson remains confident that the Warriors will bounce back from these early season struggles.

"We'll be better from this," he said. "I know it. Luckily, it's not April; it's November, so we'll be much better."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks that a lot of the team's recent struggles just come down to execution -- or lack thereof.

"We got to execute better," Kerr said. "... We've got to move the ball. We've got to trust each other. That's the hallmark of our team. We've got playmakers all over the floor. We've got guys who can dribble, pass and shoot. And what we've done the last few years is we've shared the ball. The ball has moved, and we've gotten each other great shots. We're not getting great shots right now. We're taking a lot of contested shots."

The Warriors certainly haven't looked their best over the past week, but the team has also been without Stephen Curry for the entirety of the stretch and Draymond Green for most of it. Most teams across the league's landscape would struggle without two of their top pieces. For the Warriors, it's way too early to panic as what matters to them is that they're playing their best come April, May, and June -- not November.