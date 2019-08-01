Klay Thompson thinks D'Angelo Russell will be a superstar, chides those who say Golden State Warriors dynasty is over

The Golden State Warriors have played in the last five NBA Finals, but heading into the 2019-20 season, they are not even considered locks to reach the postseason. Stalwarts Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston are gone, and Klay Thompson is recovering from an ACL tear that should keep him out for most of the season. Their postseason fate may not be sealed, but the overwhelming majority of the basketball world has turned its attention towards the two budding contenders in Los Angeles and away from Golden State.

Klay Thompson isn't thrilled with that treatment. In his eyes, the Warriors dynasty is still alive and well, and as he said on ESPN's "The Jump," both he and his team have a chance to get better next season.

"I think that's a little premature, saying there's no more dynasty. I mean, we still have Stephen Curry, a two-time MVP. Draymond Green, a Defensive Player of the Year. I think D'Angelo Russell was an incredible get for us, I mean, the kid's gonna blossom into a superstar in this league. To say the dynasty is over I think is a little ignorant, because I think I'm gonna come back 110 percent, I think I'm gonna come back even better and more athletic. It would not be smart to count the Dubs out, that's all I'll say."

The Warriors may lack the depth that was so critical in building their championship rosters, but it's worth noting that they are technically the only team in the NBA that has three 2019 All-Stars. Curry, Thompson and Russell all played in the game last season. Russell's fit is still to be determined, and Thompson likely won't be back to 100 percent until the postseason, if he gets there at all.

But that doesn't even factor Draymond Green, who is playing not only for a new contract, but supermax eligibility after Thompson missed out on the Designated Player criteria. He will be motivated to play his best basketball next year as well.

The Warriors are not the obvious favorites that they have been in years past. They weren't the obvious favorites in 2015, either, but they won the championship then. So long as Curry, Thompson and Green play on one roster, that team is going to be a threat to win the championship. The dynasty has seen better days, but there is enough raw talent on this roster to keep them in the hunt and potentially bring another championship to the Bay Area.