Klay Thompson is set to become a free agent this offseason, and on Friday, he seemingly used a common negotiating tactic: unfollowing his present team on social media. Thompson unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram and reportedly deleted some posts, which caused a bit of panic among fans at the thought that it might mean they were losing their legendary shooting guard.

Draymond Green immediately tried to downplay the situation. "I know all of you are were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors, deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened. I think it's f—ing hilarious," he said on The Draymond Green Show. "I think that's comical. I know you all would be wanting somebody's feelings to be hurt or something. It ain't that. It ain't ever going to be that. That's hilarious."

Green has a bit of experience when it comes to tense negotiations with the Warriors. He was a free agent last offseason, and after punching Jordan Poole and bowing out of the playoffs in the second round, there were rumors suggesting that Golden State would no longer be willing to pay him what he wanted. Ultimately, though, the Warriors took care of their franchise icon and signed him to a four-year deal.

Thus far, they are not known to have extended the same sort of offer to Thompson. The biggest offer they are known to have made was a $48 million pact over two years. Thompson declined that deal before the season, and his negotiating stance has probably gotten worse in the time since. Brandin Podziemski has emerged as a viable shooting guard replacement. Jonathan Kuminga also proved that he will need a healthy new contract starting after next season, which would only increase Golden State's already hefty tax bill.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has claimed that the team's preferred path this offseason would be to avoid the tax entirely, if possible. That doesn't mean they are eager to cut Thompson loose to do it, but they probably aren't going to pay him for his past performance, either. The Orlando Magic have reportedly expressed interest in Thompson. Other contenders will likely reach out as well. Unfollowing the team on social media doesn't mean Thompson is leaving. Players do so fairly frequently during contract negotiations, and it's more of a move meant to drum up support within the fanbase than any sort of lasting shot at the team. But there is a chance the Warriors lose Thompson do to far more tangible financial concerns. You can't pay everyone forever.