Klay Thompson's father says his son will re-sign with Golden State in 2019 and retire as a Warrior

Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson, a do-it-all two-way player who has been a key piece to Golden State's three NBA titles over the last four seasons, is set to become one of the hottest free agents next summer. But according to his father, he's not going anywhere.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle this week Klay's father Mychal said his son will not only be back with the Warriors, but that he plans to retire a Warrior.

"Oh yeah, you can mark it down. Klay's going to retire in the Warriors' uniform," Thompson said. "He's going to play at Chase Center, and he's not going to be at Chase Center as a visiting player, he's going to be a Warrior for the next seven or eight years."

Mychal Thompson spent five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers during his 13-year NBA stint, and the Lakers have been rumored as a potential landing spot for the sharpshooter. However given his success in Golden State alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, a move on his own volition to another franchise could carry some risk. That's why Mychal believes he won't be going anywhere.

"He's got such a good thing here," Mychal said. "The Warriors have such a special thing here. For the next six or seven years they're going to be championship material, they're not going to break that up. The Chicago Bulls (with Michael Jordan) were broken up too prematurely. (Warriors owners) Joe Lacob and Peter Guber aren't going to let that happen. Are you kidding? They can afford it. They're the Warriors, this is the Bay Area, they got a beautiful arena, and money's no object for this team."

Money is no object, to be sure, but not even the Warriors are above adhering to the salary cap. And Klay's services won't come cheap. With Curry on a supermax, Durant likely commanding close to max money, and Draymond's deal set to be up in 2020, Golden State will have to get thrifty somewhere to avoid paying astronomically large luxury tax bills. But that's not Mychal's concern, nor is it the Warriors' until next summer.