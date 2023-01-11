Red-hot teams face off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The Indiana Pacers visit the New York Knicks, with Indiana winning five of the last six games to improve to 23-18. The Knicks are 4-1 in the last five games and 22-19 overall. RJ Barrett (finger) is questionable to play for the Knicks. TJ McConnell (shoulder) and Aaron Nesmith (illness) are questionable for the Pacers.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New York. The Knicks are listed as 5-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227.5 in the latest Pacers vs. Knicks odds. Before you make any Pacers vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 43-19 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Knicks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Pacers vs. Knicks:

Pacers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4.5

Pacers vs. Knicks over/under: 230 points

Pacers vs. Knicks money line: Pacers +162, Knicks -195

IND: The Pacers are 11-8 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 7-12-2 against the spread in home games

Pacers vs. Knicks picks: See picks here



Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is led by a budding star in Tyrese Haliburton. He is leading the NBA with 10.3 assists per game, and is connecting on more than 40% of his 3-point attempts while averaging 20.3 points per game. He spearheads an above-average offense that scores 113.3 points per 100 possessions, and leads the league with 18.9 fast break points per game. The Pacers rank in the top five of the NBA with 26.9 assists per game and post top-10 marks in 3-pointers (14.4 per game) and 3-point accuracy (37.0%).

On defense, the Pacers lean on havoc with top-seven marks in turnovers created (15.7 per game), steals (8.0 per game), and blocked shots (5.9 per game). Indiana is also facing a vulnerable Knicks offense that is No. 24 or worse in the NBA in field goal percentage, assists per game, and 3-point percentage.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is off to a strong start, ranking in the top ten of the NBA in offensive rating (114.1) and defensive rating (111.7). The Knicks are elite on the offensive glass, leading the league in second-chance points (17.7 per game) and ranking in the top three in offensive rebound rate (32.7%). Indiana struggles to a bottom-tier mark in defensive rebound rate, leaving the door open even wider for New York.

The Knicks also land in the top five in both turnover rate (13.4%) and free throw creation (25.4 attempts per game), and New York averages more than 52 points in the paint per game. On defense, Tom Thibodeau's team ranks in the top three in field goal percentage allowed (45.2%), 3-point percentage allowed (34.2%), and points allowed in the paint (45.2 per game).

How to make Pacers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, with six players projected to score more than 15 points each. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pacers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Knicks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.