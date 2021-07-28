There's never a dull moment surrounding the New York Knicks, and excitement over what they will do in the 2021 NBA Draft may be even higher than usual after their somewhat surprising 41-31 campaign in the 2020-21. If the Knicks are going to improve on their first-round playoff exit and cement their status in the Eastern Conference, getting some help through the draft will be critical.

With four swings, including picks No. 19 and 21 in the first round, New York will have the opportunity to add a player or two who could contribute early. Considering the strides the team took last season and its returning talent nucleus of players like RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, there could also be some merit in trading away a pick or two (New York also has picks No. 32 and 58) to bring in a proven talent.

The options are plentiful for the Knicks and Leon Rose, who is entering his second draft as team president. Here, we'll break down what to expect from New York in the 2021 NBA Draft, which is Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (watch live coverage on CBS Sports HQ).

The picks

No. 19 overall

No. 21 overall (from Dallas)

No. 32 overall (from Detroit)

No. 58 overall (from Philadelphia)

Team needs and potential fits

Via CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger, who broke down all teams' needs here:

Coming off of a No. 4 seed and with a coach who's not traditionally fond of playing rookies for extended minutes, it would be very surprising if the Knicks use all four of their draft picks. That being said, there are some players in the late teens and early 20s that could very much make an impact next season. It's just a matter of what else is out there. Playmaking and shooting are areas of priority for the Knicks, who finished with the league's eighth-worst offense. Potential fits: Trey Murphy III, Ziaire Williams, Jared Butler

Two-Round Mock Draft

CBS Sports' Kyle Boone released his final two-round mock draft Wednesday, and here's what he had to say for the Knicks picks:

No. 19 -- Jared Butler, Baylor: While Davion Mitchell got the NCAA Tournament draft bump, Jared Butler was quietly the Final Four MOP and the offensive weapon that helped lead Baylor's top-rated offense. He's a decisive passer who operates well in tight spaces with his sharp handle and is a career 38.4% 3-point shooter. Skill-wise, a great match for a Knicks franchise in need of depth at the guard spot.

No. 21 -- Usman Garuba, Spain: The defensive chops of Usman Garuba combined with his ability to defend multiple positions makes him one of the more ready-made prospects in the draft on defense. While he's a tad undersized for a big and still developing his offensive weaponry, New York could put him to work early -- and potentially use him to insure against Mitchell Robinson.

No. 32 -- Joshua Primo: Knicks go youth here and grab Joshua Primo, the youngest prospect in the draft, who at 18 years old can really stroke it from deep and who made a strong impression at the draft combine with his ability to handle the ball and create off the bounce.

No. 58 -- Sam Hauser: The Knicks cant pass up Sam Hauser, a career 43.9% 3-point shooter who can make shots from anywhere on the floor and figures to be a quality spot-up shooter in the NBA because of his smooth stroke and ideal size.

One Trade Idea

Via CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, in a piece of five draft trades that we'd love to see:

It hasn't gone as far as a full trade demand for Lillard in Portland but it could easily get there if he decides he is unhappy with how the front office is surrounding him with talent. That'd leave the star-hungry Knicks, strapped with young and fun assets, in a position to make their move. It'd take a lot because Lillard still has years on his deal -- a combination of picks and players perhaps like no other trade we've seen -- but to land a star of Lillard's caliber it might be worth the price of admission.