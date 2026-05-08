The New York Knicks took care of business at Madison Square Garden, winning the first two game of their Eastern Conference playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now the best-of-7 2026 NBA playoff series heads to Philly for Game 3 on Friday. The Sixers won both home games vs. the Knicks in the regular season meetings. Joel Embiid (hip/ankle) is questionable for Philadelphia after being a surprise scratch in Game 2. New York has some injury concerns of its own, however, with OG Anunoby (hamstring) listed as questionable and Josh Hart (thumb) listed as probable.

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is at -2.5 in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Knicks picks, check out the 76ers vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Sixers:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 213.5 points Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -139, Knicks +118 Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. 76ers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (213.5). These teams combined for 210 points in Game 2, and there are injury concerns on both sides for this one, which could disrupt the offensive flow even more. Both teams have had 54% of their games go Under this season, so the trends back this pick up.

The teams are projected to combine for 213 total points as the Under hits in 53% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the 76ers vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in 76ers vs. Knicks at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. 76ers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins 76ers vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.